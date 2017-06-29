Their life in your hands

PETABLE

Petable is a bright new way for you to manage your pets’ life.
Petable empowers you to take the best decisions possible.
Petable redefines your vet’s role.

1.INSTALL OUR APP

2. ADD YOUR PET

3. HANDLE HIS LIFE

WHAT DO WE DO

We don’t just tell you WHEN.

We tell you WHY.

Petable was created by a team of veterinarians, and is supported by a network of vet clinics.
We make sure that whatever we suggest for your pets life is always the best, with the full support of your vet.

Track everything that you need and want in one single place. We take care of checking if everything is as expected.
We help you remember. We help you care. You just have to love.

Because knowledge and information mean better care.

Why is deworming so important? Why is the amount of exercise relevant?
How does pet food balance everything out?
This is why Petable exists. We are here to help you track everything.
Because we care.

With Petable you can understand the risks and benefits behind every single event in your pets health plan.

Share your starred moments. Share our help to make a difference.

Connect with your social network and share our contents, suggestions and information.
Help other families take better care of their pets.

Share the photos and those special moments with who you love the most.

Closer to your vet, celebrating your bond.

Making your vet more present in your day to day life is also part of our mission.
Connecting with the most important professional for your pet’s health is a part of what Petable is.

Petable helps your vet keep a close eye on your pet.
You get a direct connection with the professional you trust the most.

Unwind. Relax. Breathe.

Be Petable

Treasure every moment spent with your pets, with fewer worries or concerns.

We give you their lives in your hands.
We want you to BE PETABLE.

How does Petable work?

TIMELINE

Petable’s homepage: The pet’s life diary, everything that needs to be kept and remembered. Updates on health incidents or events. Intuitive and accurate track of weight changes. Behavior inducing events.

PETABLE FEED

Relevant content, segmented and targeted for each owner and each pet. News and information from vets, and from Petable, providing context and driving behavior. Incentive based guidelines, based on each pet’s needs.

YOUR PETS

A record for each pet, including all the indispensable information. Clear and concise ID with photo, breed, age and chip number. Body condition record: diet and weight status and changes.

YOUR VET

Privileged and all-round connection with the vet clinic. Direct access to daily and emergency contacts: phone, email. Directions directly from the app. Appointments’ scheduling

EVENTS

Mobile Health Bulletin with built-in reminders integrated with the phone’s calendar. Incentives connected with reminders. Vaccines and deworming-health plan managed by you or your vet clinic.

PET-A-POINTS

It’s simple, really: the more you use Petable, the more Pet-a-Points you win! Using Petable and uploading all of your pets’ events and info will not only make you a better carer, it will reward you with Points (Pet-a-Points).

NEWSALL NEWS

5763344069_ced448c244_b
Guilt-Free Treats: Low Calorie Nibbles for Kitties and Pups
06, July

Obesity is not only a problem that affects people, it also affects pets as well. Canine couch potatoes

READ MORE
kiron
Kiron’s Method – Equine Assisted Therapy
03, July

Anyone who has daily contact with pets doesn’t need any kind of scientific study as proof for their

READ MORE
4th-of-july
Bark Raving Mad Over the 4th of July?
29, June

How to get through the festivities without pupsetting the puppers Any real American knows that with the 4th

READ MORE

OUR TEAM

img_0673

Bruno Farinha

Bruno Farinha
CEO
img_0668-4

Inês Viegas

Inês Viegas
COO
img_0682-2

Francisco Reis

Francisco Reis
CTO
img_7430

Vanessa Ralha

Vanessa Ralha
CSO
img_0703-copy-2

Cristina Crespo

Cristina Crespo
Head of Growth
img_7433

Jorge Santos

Jorge Santos
Full Stack Developer
img_0690

Gonçalo Dias

Gonçalo Dias
Mobile Lead
img_0712-3

Sofia Queirós

Sofia Queirós
Android Developer
img_7411

Tiago Rocha

Tiago Rocha
iOS Developer
img_7415

Diogo Rosa

Diogo Rosa
Android Developer

FIND US

Social Media
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Pinterest
ADDRESS
Avenida Casal Ribeiro nº28, Piso 4ºG
1000-092 Lisboa
EMAIL
hello@petable.care